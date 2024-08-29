A MAXWELL Mulutula hattrick has propelled Nchanga Rangers to the summit of the log following a 4 – 0 thumping of Lumwana Radiants in Chingola yesterday. Coach Robert Tembo’s men have opened up a one – point lead at the summit thanks to a good display in front of their home fans, punishing Lumwana. It took only 17 minutes for Mulutula to open the scoring 10 minutes before Laurent Mwanza doubled the lead to help Rangers head into the break with a two – goal lead. In the second half, Rangers picked up where they left from with Mulutula completing his brace in the 56th minute to put the game beyond Lumwana’s reach. The final nail on the coffin was...



