ZANACO coach Wedson Nyirenda is wary of the danger posed by promoted side Atletico Lusaka when the two teams clash in a Super League Week three encounter today. The Bankers started the season off well with a 2 – 0 win over Indeni on match day one before leaving it late to draw 1-all in the next game against Ndola side Forest Rangers. It was two points dropped rather than one picked in the game against Forest. Harbouring title ambitions, Nyirenda knows that the team cannot continue to drop points. “It will not be easy, it [Atletico] is a very determined team that we are playing, we have a big resolve here [at Zanaco] that we have to collect the...



