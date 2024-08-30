YOUNG Atletico Lusaka FC striker Benjamin Chisala scored his third goal of the season to gift his club their first historic win in the MTN Zambia Super League after embarrassing Sensational Zanaco FC 1-0 in an exciting Week three fixture at the Sunset Stadium in Lusaka. Atletico outclassed the Bankers who needed a win to dislodge Nchanga Rangers at the summit of the Super League table. The win excited coach Brian Kunsenema who praised his lads for playing according to instructions to overcome the seven time champions of Zambia and claim their first victory in the Super League. Kunsenama said beating Zanaco was a big morale booster to Atletico’s campaign in the Super League. He also expressed excitement after beating...



