Red Arrows Peter Katema (c) and team celebrate after scoring the 2nd goal against Nyasa Big Bullets during a CAF champions league qualifiers at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka on Saturday 24th August 2024. Red Arrows won 2-0-Picture by Chongo Sampa

RED Arrows coach Chisi Mbewe says the Airmen are ready and determined to overcome Midlands rivals Green Buffaloes when the two giants face off today in a military derby at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka. Bragging rights will be at stake when the defending champions host rejuvenated Green Buffaloes FC in a rescheduled Week-1 MTN Super League fixture which promises a lot of intriguing action as both teams will be seeking to protect their unbeaten records. Mbewe said the Airmen were not worried of facing Buffaloes, who are enjoying good form with two wins and one stalemate in the last three league matches. “There is nothing much to worry about Green Buffaloes but we know that it is not going to...