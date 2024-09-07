FAZ president Andrew Kamanga has urged the Ian Bakala tutored Zambia Under-16 national team players to work extra hard to have a chance of playing for the senior national teams after impressing at the ongoing 2024 FIFA TDS Tournament taking place in Ivory Coast. Speaking after watching the team beat Morocco 2-1 on Thursday, Kamanga encouraged the players to take advantage of the tournament in Ivory Coast to learn and become better players. Kamanga said the FIFA TDS Tournament presented a good opportunity for young players to develop as they dream of becoming future stars. “This programme which is under the FIFA TDS is something that is very key. I just want to encourage the players to work hard. This...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.