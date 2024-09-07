FAZ president Andrew Kamanga has urged the Ian Bakala tutored Zambia Under-16 national team players to work extra hard to have a chance of playing for the senior national teams after impressing at the ongoing 2024 FIFA TDS Tournament taking place in Ivory Coast. Speaking after watching the team beat Morocco 2-1 on Thursday, Kamanga encouraged the players to take advantage of the tournament in Ivory Coast to learn and become better players. Kamanga said the FIFA TDS Tournament presented a good opportunity for young players to develop as they dream of becoming future stars. “This programme which is under the FIFA TDS is something that is very key. I just want to encourage the players to work hard. This...