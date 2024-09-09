DEFENDING champions Red Arrows have recorded a goalless draw away to Power Dynamos in a rescheduled Week-2 fixture played at a fully packed Arthur Davies Stadium in Kitwe yesterday. Despite the Airmen’s failure to get maximum points, Coach Chisi Mbewe described the draw as a positive result. “It’s never easy playing Power Dynamos at their home but then it was a 50/50 game. Power Dynamos created so many chances in the first half, they were in control but we also came in the second half and created chances though it ended in a draw. A very interesting game for us and it is a positive result as we go into our next assignment in the CAF Champions League against TP...