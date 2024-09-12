MUSICIAN Webster Chikabala, popularly known by the stage name Y-Celeb, has been released from police custody after he was detained for two nights for his role in sparking the missile throwing incident at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium where the Chipolopolo boys edged Sierra Leone 3-2 in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Tuesday evening. Copperbelt Police Commissioner Peacewell Mwemba confirmed in an exclusive interview with Goal Diggers that Y-Celeb was released from Twapia Police Station in Ndola after paying admission of guilty fee following his unruly behaviour. “We have released him after paying admission of guilt,” Mwemba revealed. Mwemba commended police officers who were trusted with the responsibility of providing security at Levy Mwanawasa for doing their job efficiently. “I...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.