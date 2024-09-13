Two individuals, alleged to have improperly received allowances and airfares to the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) from the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ), have taken the state to court, seeking the release of their passports. Madalitso Kamanga and Jairos Siame are also pursuing an order of certiorari to quash the state’s decision to withhold their passports, calling it illegal, irrational, and procedurally improper. The duo is contesting that the state’s decision to charge them without bringing the case before a court, coupled with the continued denial to return their passports, amounts to procedural impropriety and illegality, rendering it void from the outset. They further seek an order to overturn the Drug Enforcement Commission’s (DEC) refusal to return their passports,...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.