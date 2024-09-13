MIGHTY Mufulira Wanderers have escaped the relegation zone and moved to eighth on the MTN Zambia Super League table after beating Lumwana Radiants 2-0 in a rescheduled Week-4 fixture played at Lumwana Stadium in Kalumbila yesterday. Goals from debutant Motela Mulambya and Junior Zulu gifted Mufulira Wanderers their first win of the season to move eight places up on the Super League table. It took Mighty 34 minutes to break the Lumwana Radiants defence thanks to Mulambya who was able to open his goal scoring account for the nine times Zambian champions who were desperate for a win after they started the season with a painful 2-1 defeat to Power Dynamos before consecutive draws against FC MUZA and Kabwe Warriors....



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.