TP Mazembe coach Lamine Ndiaye says Zambian Champions Red Arrows will not be an easy opponent to beat when the two sides face off in today’s crucial CAF Champions League’s second preliminary round first leg fixture at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola. The five times African Champions are deemed as the favourites against the Zambian Champions who eliminated Malawian Champions Nyasa Big Bullets in the last preliminary round of the prestigious CAF Champions League. Ndiaye said TP Mazembe respects Arrows and prepared adequately to be ready to face Red Arrows who have transformed into one of the best clubs in Southern Africa. He said the league in Zambia has been key to Arrows transformation as one of the best...



