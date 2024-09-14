NAPSA Stars coach Sipho Mumbi says friendship will be put aside when he faces his friend Ian Bakala when the Pensioners host Nkana FC in a rescheduled MTN Zambia Super League fixtures at Woodlands Stadium in Lusaka. Mumbi who served as Bakala’s assistant at Nkana FC before he was trusted with the head coach role at NAPSA Stars said NAPSA was determined to bounce back to winning ways when they host Nkana today after dropping three points in their last home fixture which they lost 1-0 to Zesco United. “This is a very important game for us considering that last week we dropped three points in a game where the worst result could have been a draw. Going into the...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.