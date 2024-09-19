A SECOND half goal from 2023/24 Young Player of the season David Simukonda rescued ZESCO United from suffering their first defeat of the season as they came from behind to hold Nkwazi FC to a 1-1 stalemate at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola yesterday. Simukonda cancelled out Emmanuel Chabula’s goal, which had given Nkwazi the lead as the two sides settled for a draw. “For us it is a positive result because if you see the way Zesco United have been playing, they have been winning all the last three games and coming here to get a point I think the players worked really had even though we created so many chances to score, but this is football there...