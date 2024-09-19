A SECOND half goal from 2023/24 Young Player of the season David Simukonda rescued ZESCO United from suffering their first defeat of the season as they came from behind to hold Nkwazi FC to a 1-1 stalemate at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola yesterday. Simukonda cancelled out Emmanuel Chabula’s goal, which had given Nkwazi the lead as the two sides settled for a draw. “For us it is a positive result because if you see the way Zesco United have been playing, they have been winning all the last three games and coming here to get a point I think the players worked really had even though we created so many chances to score, but this is football there...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.