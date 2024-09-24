IS Kelvin Mwanza a Maestro United Zambia player or not? This is the question at the heart of the most infamous transfer saga that has put MUZA at loggerheads with Power Dynamos, FAZ General Secretary Reuben Kamanga, and the player. At only 21 years old, Mwanza is a promising talent who marshalled MUZA’s midfield with majestic maturity last season, while also donning the captain’s armband. However, while things seemed perfect for both club and player on the field, a very different script was being written behind the scenes as Mwanza was secretly preparing to depart from the club after what he believed to be the expiry date of his contract on 31 July, 2024. Maestro United meanwhile had no idea...



