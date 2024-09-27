GENOA, ITALY - APRIL 29: Kingstone Mutandwa of Cagliari looks on during the Serie A TIM match between Genoa CFC and Cagliari at Stadio Luigi Ferraris on April 29, 2024 in Genoa, Italy. (Photo by Image Photo Agency/Getty Images)

CHIPOLOPOLO Striker Kingstone Mutandwa has signed a new four year contract extension with Italian Serie A club Cagliari FC after impressing since he was promoted from the youth team by veteran Italian Coach Claudio Ranieri last season. Mutandwa, who in June this year signed a three year deal with Cagliari, has signed a new contract three months after penning the previous deal which would have kept him at the club up to 2027. However, the latest deal will see the young former Atletico Lusaka striker extend his stay in Sardinia until June 30, 2028. “Cagliari Calcio is pleased to announce the contract extension of the footballer Kingstone Mutandwa, who has signed a new agreement with the Club until 30 June...