ZAMBIA has started its Under-20 Cosafa Cup defence with a humiliating 3-1 defeat to 2022 semifinalists, Angola, in a Group B match played at the ABB Stadium in Maputo, Mozambique yesterday. Angola outplayed the Junior Chipolopolo boys, who struggled to score from the many chances created in the first match of the regional championship being used as a qualifier for the CAF 2025 TotalEnergies Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations. Two goals from Amado Haidara, Pedro Simao, and an own goal from Fostine Mwenya secured the sweet win for Angola, who escalated to the summit of the group with three points. The defeat shocked coach Boyd Mulwanda, who expressed disappointment with his boy’s performance in the first game. “We are the...



