GOVERNMENT has increased its expenditure for sports, recreation, culture and religion from K493,427,813 to K558,704,668 for the year 2025. The K558 million represents 0.3 percent of the total national budget that government plans to spend next year. The 0.3 percent allocated to recreation, culture and religion represents the lowest share of the 2025 national budget where the biggest chunk will go towards the general public services which has been allocated K73,815,232,616. In next year’s budget, while maintaining the 0.3 percent allocated to recreation, culture and religion, government increased the actual amount by K65,276,855 from the 2024 budget. Minister of Finance and National planning Situmbeko Musokotwane said government proposed to spend K217.1 billion or 26.6 percent of GDP next year. Speaking...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here