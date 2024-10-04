THE FAZ Disciplinary Committee (DC) has ordered midfielder Kelvin Mwanza to return to his parent Club FC MUZA as he has a legally binding contract with the Mazabuka based Super League outfit. The FAZ DC has also banned Kelvin Mwanza’s agent Lameck Sifeku from dealing with the FC MUZA captain. In the abridged ruling obtained by Goal Diggers, the DC stated that Sifeku and Mwanza, who were the complainants in the transfer saga involving Mwanza and FC MUZA, failed to prove that the player was no longer an FC MUZA player. The DC said it was proved during the hearing that Mwanza’s contract with FC MUZA was renewed last year and the player has been getting paid accordingly. “We forthwith...



