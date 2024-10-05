PRESSURE is mounting on Power Dynamos coach Osward Mutapa after the Kitwe giants failed to get a win in the last five MTN Super League games. After a humiliating 2-1 defeat to Green Buffaloes last weekend at Arthur Davies Stadium, Power Dynamos face another tough test when they host the Bad Boys, Atletico Lusaka, in today’s Week-7 fixture in Kitwe. Since winning promotion front the National Division One League, Atletico have shown that they are not pushovers as they have managed two wins, three draws and only one defeat in the first six games played and occupy fifth position on the Super League table with nine points. The Brian Kunsenema led young squad made a statement last weekend when they...



