Chipolopolo Coach Avram Grant has summoned Italy based Kingstone Mutandwa and Evans Kangwa of China’s Qingdao Hainiu as replacements for the injured duo of Lameck Banda and Edward Chilufya. Chilufya limped off the field on Thursday in Midtylland’s 2-0 win over Maccabi Tel Aviv in the UEFA Europa League after hitting the target in the 89th minute. Lecce’s Banda was conspicuously missing as his side suffered a 1-0 loss away to Udinese in the Italian Serie A. Following communication from the respective team medics, the duo has been replaced by Kangwa and Mutandwa. The 26-member provisional squad regroups in Ndola today with the number expected to be trimmed to 23 before the game on Friday. Zambia hosts Chad in Ndola...



