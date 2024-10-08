FAZ president Andrew Kamanga says the National Team needs a huge home boost when they face Chad this Friday in the Group G 2025 AFCON qualifier. And Kamanga says the Zambia under 20’s qualification for the CAF 2025 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations will give the future stars exposure to rise to the next level. In his Weekly Column, Kamanga said the junior Chipolopolo would be aiming to do better since their last tournament. “Bom dia from the port city of Maputo. We have just signed off the under-20 Cosafa tournament that saw the junior Chipolopolo qualify to the Africa Cup of Nations despite losing in the final to South Africa. Record holders Zambia with 12 titles, surrendered the crown...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here