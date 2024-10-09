ZAMBIA National Women’s Team right back, Margret Belemu, is back in the Copper Queens squad that will compete at the 2024 HOLLYWOODBETS COSAFA Women’s Championship to be held in South Africa. Belemu who missed the 2024 Paris Olympics is part of the 34-member squad unveiled by Copper Queens assistant coach Florence Mwila for the regional championship which will run from October 22 to November 2 in Gqeberha. Belemu, who plays for Red Arrows in the FAZ Women’s Super League, will be one of the longest-serving Copper Queens in camp. Mwila will lead the Copper Queens squad for the regional assignment alongside ZISD Women’s coach Enala Simbeye and her ZESCO Ndola Girls counterpart William Zulu. The move to confirm Mwila as...



