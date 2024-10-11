ZAMBIA’s quest to return to the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) will face another challenge today when the Avram Grant tutored Chipolopolo boys host Group G rivals Chad at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola. Coming off the back of a victory over Sierra Leone, Zambia will seek a consecutive win in today’s AFCON qualifier against Chad, who will be seeking their first win to kickstart their qualifying campaign. After emerging triumphant in last month’s thrilling five-goal thriller against Sierra Leone, the Chipolopolo boys will hope to maintain second position in Group G by getting maximum points against Chad, who are deemed as the Under-dogs. Chipolopolo coach Avram Grant said his team would be he ready despite having had little time...



