THE Super League returns to action today after a two weeks international break with defending champions Red Arrows visiting NAPSA Stars for an intriguing Midlands derby at Woodlands Stadium in Lusaka.

The week eight fixture promises sparks as Arrows will be seeking to maintain their perfect form after defeating Ndola giants, Zesco United in their last game before the international break.

Motivated by the win over the league leaders, Chisi Mbewe’s men will aim for maximum points as they seek to close the gab at the top of the log.

Meanwhile, NAPSA Stars will fight to bounce back to winning ways after an embarrassing defeat to Mufulira Wanderers in the last fixture.

“Arrows are a seasonal team, champions, and we are going to make sure that we do our home work and try by all means to pick maximum points because we are playing at home so that should count for something. Overall we just have to make sure that what we practiced during training, we show it on the day of the game,” said NAPSA Stars coach Sipho Mumbi ahead of the game.

“Every game is different. We had a very big setback in Mufulira. We were hoping that we would pick up after the win over Nchanga Rangers, we were hoping to maintain the consistency but then football being what it is, we lost, but going forward we just have to make amends and win this game”.

To stop Arrows, the Pensioners will need a perfect plan to prevent lethal striker Ricky Banda and the midfield duo of Sadam Phiri and Malian International Alasane Diarra, who have proved to be very dangerous for most teams in the domestic league.

At the Godfrey Chitalu Stadium in Kabwe, Kabwe Warriors will hope to protect their unbeaten record when they host wounded Green Buffaloes, who are on a mission to recover from their painful home loss to FC MUZA before the International break.

Warriors, who are four points behind Zesco United will also fight for maximum points to edge closer to first position on the log.

After defeating Zanaco FC in their last fixture at Sunset Stadium, Warriors are the favorites going into today’s fixture but coach Mumamba Numba is aware of the danger of facing wounded Buffaloes.

“This is a very important game for us especially that we are playing at our home ground. This is the game we are taking very seriously because we have been dropping points especially at home where we have only managed one win in the three games we have played at home. We have to double our efforts when playing at home so that we can try and force a win so that we can push up the larder and stay close to the league leaders,” said Numba.

The gaffer is confident that the two weeks international break will not have a negative impact on his boys who were enjoying good form in the first seven games where they recorded three wins and three draws.

At Nakambala Stadium in Mazabuka, rejuvenated FC MUZA will fight to claim their second consecutive win when they host Power Dynamos, who humiliated Atletico Lusaka 5-0 in their previous fixture.

Only a point separates Power Dynamos and FC MUZA, who are sitting seventh and ninth on the log with ten and nine points respectively.

Meanwhile, Zanaco FC will aim to escape the relegation zone when they visit Lumwana Grounds for a date with Lumwana Radiants.

The Wedson Nyirenda tutored Bankers have endured a difficult start to the 2024/25 Super League season with only one win in seven matches where they have recorded three draws and three defeats.

Facing a team sitting second from bottom on the Super League table may provide a turning points for Zanaco, who are anxious to claim their second win of the season to escape the relegation zone where they sit in 15th position with six points.

At Edwin Imboela Stadium in Lusaka, High Flying Nkwazi FC will hope to collect maximum points when they host Mufulira Wanderers, who have beefed up their squad with the appointment of Tennant Chilumba and 2012 AFCON winning defender, Joseph Musonda as head coach and first assistant respectively.

For Chilumba, today’s fixture against a team he dumped to lead Zesco United as George Lwandamina’s assistant will provide a tough test as he embarks on a journey to make the legendary Mighty Mufulira Wanderers mighty again.

On Sunday, Super League action will continue with Mutondo Stars hosting Forest Rangers in the lunch-time kick off of the double header at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium, the same venue to host the Ndola derby involving Zesco United and Indeni FC.

After the humiliation to Power Dynamos, Atletico Lusaka will seek redemption when they host Green Eagles at Nkoloma Stadium while struggling Nkana FC will hope to pick their second win when they host Nchanga Rangers at Nkana Stadium in Kitwe.