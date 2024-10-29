COPPER Queens gaffer Florence Mwila says her charges cannot relax ahead of today’s Cosafa tie with Comoros because their opponents are not pushovers. The Copper Queens will secure a spot in the semifinals of the competition with a win today after their previous victory over Angola in the first group game. Mwila led Zambia to a comfortable 3-0 victory over Angola on Thursday, and is determined to see her team reach the semis. In an interview with FAZ media yesterday, Mwila acknowledged that Islanders would not be easy opponents for her lasses. “Comoros is not a pushover this year so we should not relax and say because we beat them last year, remember the team that beat them last year...



