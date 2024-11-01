ZAMBIA has progressed to the finals of the 2024 HollywoodBets COSAFA Women’s Championship after eliminating defending champions Malawi following a 2-0 thumping in yesterday’s semifinal clash at the Isaac Wolfson Stadium in Gqeberha, South Africa. Two second half goals from Ochumba Oseke and Fridah Mukoma secured the win for the Copper Queens, who got revenge for the 2-1 defeat to Malawi in last year’s Cosafa Cup final. “We thank God for the victory. Going into the game we knew that it would not be easy and looking at how Malawi packed themselves in the middle, we knew that they wanted to prevent us from creating spaces and so we started a bit on the lower side and we almost wanted...



