FAZ president Andrew Kamanga hopes playing at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium will inspire the Chipolopolo to victory against Ivory Coast on Friday. The Chipolopolo face a crucial fixture in their 2025 AFCON qualifiers, and victory will see them leapfrog their visitors on top of the group G standings. Writing in his weekly column yesterday, Kamanga expressed hope that home ground advantage would help the team to victory. “This week is a great moment in our game as it puts our Africa Cup of Nations qualification campaign in focus. We converge in Ndola this Friday for the Group G Morocco 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against reigning African champions Cote d’Ivoire at 18:00 hours,” Kamanga wrote. “It is going to...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here