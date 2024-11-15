AFTER getting its 2025 AFCON qualification journey underway with a 2-0 defeat against Ivory Coast, Zambia will today seek revenge when hosting the Elephants at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola. Avram Grant’s charges managed to get themselves back on track after the disappointing 2-0 defeat to Ivory Coast with a hard-fought 3-2 win over Sierra Leone in their subsequent outing before picking up four points from a possible six in the back-to-back meetings with Chad last month. A narrow 1-0 win over Chad last time out saw the Chipolopolo move up to second place in Group G, two points shy of their visitors and two points ahead of Sierra Leone, whose dream to qualify ahead of Zambia suffered a major...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here