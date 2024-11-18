GREEN Buffaloes have continued to dominate the Japanese Ambassador’s Judo Cup by out-classing 12 other local clubs to win gold at the 2024 edition held at OYDC-Zambia. Buffaloes defended their crown after emerging overall winners at the 34th edition of the tournament which was aimed at commemorating the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Zambia and Japan. Buffaloes were crowned champions after earning 61 points, 38 points ahead of Police sponsored Nkwazi, who finished the competition on second position. Nkwazi, who last year took the third position, finished the competition with 23 points while Green Eagles, who last season claimed a silver medal settled for third position with 22 points. Mayukwayukwa Judo Club settled for the fourth...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here