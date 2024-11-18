CHIPOLOPOLO defender Tandi Mwape has been ruled out of tomorrow’s 2025 Morocco Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Sierra Leone after he was declared unfit to travel to Liberia. The Chipolopolo boys have set base in the Liberian capital of Monrovia and set up camp at the Colony Hotel ahead of the dead rubber AFCON qualifier. FAZ Communications Manager Sydney Mungala said in an interview that the Chipolopolo had arrived safely in Monrovia without the ZESCO United defender, who was also unwell when Zambia stunned Ivory Coast 1-0 at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium on Friday. “The Chipolopolo have arrived safely in Monrovia aboard a chartered flight. The team arrived at 06:00 hours and headed to their base at the Colony...



