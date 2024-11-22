COPPER Queens skipper Barbra Banda is the favourite to scoop the 2024 CAF Women’s Player of the Year award after being nominated alongside compatriot Rachel Kundananji. Zambia Sports Fans Patron Peter Makembo said the Copper Queens captain has been very consistent and deserves to be honoured following her impressive form this year. Banda, who ranked 12th in the 2024 Ballon d’Or race, has been fantastic for both the Copper Queens and Orlando Pride, which she helped to win the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) shield. The striker also led her club to the NWSL play offs final scheduled for tomorrow. Banda has contributed 19 goals and seven assists in the Pride’s record breaking season. Meanwhile, Kundananji has also enjoyed an...



