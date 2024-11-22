UNCERTAINTY has hit the Nkwazi camp as players endure tough times without receiving salaries and winning bonuses. According to sources close to the club, players are owed salaries for four months and bonuses for the win against Forest Rangers and the five stalemates against ZESCO United, Nchanga Ranges, Atletico Lusaka, Nkana and Green Eagles. Nkwazi reportedly rewards its players a K1500 bonus for each stalemate recorded in the MTN Zambia Super League and a K3000 for each victory. Despite the in-house confusion, Nkwazi has enjoyed a great run in the Super League where they have recorded three wins and one defeat in the last four games as they sit on sixth position with 17 points. It is alleged that the...



