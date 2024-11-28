SENSATIONAL Zanaco has finally snatched its first win in 12 games and ended Nkana’s perfect run under the tutorage of Mwenya Chipepo following a 1-0 beating at Sunset Stadium in Lusaka yesterday. Cameroonian international Araima Lambert scored the lone goal as Zanaco claimed its first win after struggling with seven draws and four defeats in the last 11 matches. After a goalless first half, Lambert stunned Nkana with a left footed strike from inside the eighteen yard box five minutes before the hour mark to give Zanaco the long awaited win. The game was not short of dramatic scenes as fans from both teams showcased their missile throwing skills that forced some spectators to abandoned the stadium for their own...



