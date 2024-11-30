COPPER Queens striker Barbra Banda could be named the best woman footballer of 2024 by world football governing body FIFA following her nomination for the Best FIFA Awards. Banda’s exploits for club and country between August 2023 and August 2024 has earned her a nomination among the 16 players shortlisted by FIFA. This year alone, Banda has scored 24 goals in 31 matches for club and country. In the process she has bagged the BBC’s World Footballer of the Year and the National Women Soccer League (NWSL) Most Valuable Player (MVP). She is also in the running to be named the player of the year by the Confederation of African Football (CAF). For the FIFA award, she will need to...



