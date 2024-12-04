ZAMBIA has set its eyes on winning the Under-17 men’s COSAFA Championship to qualify for the 2025 TotalEnergies U-17 Africa Cup of Nations. The Junior Chipolopolo and Copper Princesses set base in South Africa ahead of the TotalEnergies CAF Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations/COSAFA Qualifier kicking off today in Johannesburg. Copper Princesses coach Carol Kanyemba said her team’s main objective was to win the regional championship. “Our target is definitely to win the Cosafa and everyone who is coming to the tournament has the same target but we are going to work hard towards our target,” Kanyemba said in an interview before departure for Johannesburg. Kanyemba said the Copper Princesses were ready for the tournament which will run up to...



