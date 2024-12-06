FOREST Rangers have unveiled a new technical bench led by coach Ian Bakala, who has made a shocking return to the club a year after ditching the Ndola outfit for Nkana FC.

Bakala, who was unveiled in absentia as he is leading the Under-17 National Team at the Cosafa tournament, has been without a club since October 8, when he was sent on administrative leave by Kalampa following a string of poor results.

Forest Rangers Vice Chairman Ackson Zulu introduced the new coaching staff consisting of assistant coach Dennis Makinka and Physical Trainer Kennedy Kashobondo to the players yesterday.

Zulu expressed optimism that the new coaching bench would contribute positively to the team and yield the desirable results.

Meanwhile, club Chairman Mulawo Mwaba is confident that the Ian Bakala led technical bench will help to redeem the Forest from its poor form.

“Mr. Bakala and Mr. Kashobondo are well-known figures within our club, having previously served as head coach and first assistant coach respectively. Their past accomplishments includes leading the club to triumph in the 2023 ABSA Cup and Charity Shield,” Mwaba said.

“The club is optimistic that the trio’s extensive experience added to the technical bench will help us to achieve new heights”.

In his welcoming remarks, team captain Cedric Djeugoue expressed gratitude and wished the coaches all the best.

Meanwhile, first assistant coach Manchi Janza has left Forest Rangers after a month of serving in an interim basis following the departure of Mwenya Chipepo, who joined Nkana FC.

“We express our sincere gratitude to for Mr. Janza’s commitment during his tenure and wish him all the best in his future endeavors,” said Mwaba.

Forest Rangers, who have endured four consecutive defeats are currently on a seven match winless run.

The Ndola based Super League outfit is currently sitting on 16th position on the table with 13 points after 14 games.