DEFENDING champions Red Arrows have claimed their share of three points from relegation bound Indeni FC following a 2-1 win at Indeni Sports Complex in Ndola yesterday. Ricky Banda and Brian Chilimina scored the goals for the Chisi Mbewe drilled Airmen to claim their consecutive win having beaten Atletico Lusaka 2-0 last weekend at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka. Banda put Arrows ahead with a goal just 12 minutes after kick off. But after dominating the first half, the Airmen had to wait until the hour mark to get their second goal thanks to Chilimina who was fortunate to double his team’s lead with a sublime strike. In the dying minutes of the match, Titus Bwalya scored the consolation goal for...



