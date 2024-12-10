STRIKER Patson Daka on Sunday recorded a personal milestone at his club Leicester City, making his 100th appearance in competitive games for the club since joining them in 2021. Since his arrival, Daka has been looking to cement his place in the Leicester setup but has had to face stiff competition from club legend Jamie Vardy. Injury setbacks and some poor performances along the way have tested Daka’s resolve but the player has remained focused to prove his worth. There is a general feeling that Daka will thrive under new Leicester trainer and Manchester United legend Ruud van Nistelroory. On Sunday, he netted a personal achievement of 100 games for the club when he came on as an 80th minute...



