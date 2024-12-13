GREEN Buffaloes Women’s Volleyball Club has for the first time in three years qualified for the semi-finals of the 2024 Zone-6 Indoor Volleyball Club Championship after out-classing Cut Eagles of Zimbabwe 3 – 0 in a quarter final fixture played at Gaborone’s Dishupo Hall in Botswana yesterday. The ‘Butaah girls’ beat the Eagles 25 -16 and 25 – 12 in the first and second sets respectively, before winning the third set 25 -15 to progress to the last four of the regional club championship. Prior to the quarter finals, the Butaah girls beat the Black Mambas of Zimbabwe 3 – 0, Mafolofolo of Botswana by 3 – 1, whitewashed Scorpions of Eswatini 3 – 0 before beating Botswana’s Spiking Starts...



