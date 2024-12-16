DEFENDING Champions Red Arrows moved to fifth position on the MTN Super League table after gifting Forest Rangers their fifth consecutive defeat following a 1-0 beating in a Week-16 fixture played at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka yesterday. A lone first half goal by midfield genius Godfrey Ngwenya secured the win for the Airmen to claim their third consecutive win after beating Indeni FC and Atletico Lusaka in the other two matches. Ngwenya scored what proved to be the winner a minute before half time to propel Arrows to 28 points, two points shy off the top spot being occupied by Ndola giants ZESCO United. “This is the result we wanted. We knew it would not be easy playing Forest, who...



