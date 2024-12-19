THE National Sports Council of Zambia (NSCZ) has reaffirmed its commitment to support the development of Mixed Martial Arts in Zambia by providing both financial and technical support to the federation. NSCZ Chief Executive Officer, Sombwa Musunsa says government is proud of the success record by MMAZ in 2024. Speaking during a press conference held yesterday to celebrate the achievement of Zambian fighters at International MMA World Championship and the UniFight Championship in Uzbekistan, Musunsa urged other sports federations to emulate MMAZ. “Government values national sports federations and we are aware that MMA is one of those new sports on the scene and when you look at what they are doing, they are doing things other sports dream of,” Musunsa...



