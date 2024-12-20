RUGBY 15s captain Ali Bhika says Zambia is determined to win Pool A of the 2024 Rugby Africa Cup taking place in Tunisia. Zambia beat Ghana 31-22 in the first fixture and will face Tunisia next, who celebrated a 34-10 victory against Nigeria in the Repechage Pool A Tournament. Alex Mwewa, Thomas Mwankenja, David Koloko and Rodgers Mukupa scored a try each as Zambia came from behind to overcome Ghana. Bhika says Zambia expects a tough game against Tunisia on Sunday. In an interview, Bhika said he was happy that Zambia had started the Africa Cup on a positive note. “I am very happy with the composure and character the boys showed to come back from a two try deficit...



