AFTER Wednesday’s defeat to Nchanga Rangers at Arthur Davies Stadium in Kitwe, Power Dynamos will today seek redemption when they host Mufulira Wanderers. Sitting fourth on the Super League table with 29 points, the Kitwe giants will hope to complete a double over Wanderers, whom they defeated 1-0 on match day one of the season. Today’s fixtures presents Power Dynamos coach Osward Mutapa another tricky test in the team’s quest to challenge for the Super League crown. However, completing a double over Mighty Mufulira Wanderers, now led by coach Tennant Chilumba, will not be an easy task for the Kitwe giants. Mufulira Wanderers are unbeaten in the last six games where they have claimed four draws and two wins. Chilumba...



