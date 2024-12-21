SENSATIONAL Zanaco FC interim coach Dabid Chilufya is confident that his team will avoid relegation from the MTN Super League, despite a difficult first round in the 2024/25 season. Zanaco lies deep in the relegation zone, sitting 15th on the Super League table with 17 points. From the seventeen games played in the first round, Zanaco has only won two games, drawing 11 times and suffering four defeats. On Thursday, the Bankers missed a chance to escape the relegation zone after giving up a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 with defending champions Red Arrows in a midlands derby at Sunset Stadium in Lusaka. However, Chilufya is confident that his team would come good in the second half of the season....



