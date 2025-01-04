FORMER Zambia National Team and Nakambala Leopards FC player Signs Chibambo has expressed deep sorrow following the tragic death of his brother and renowned musician Wesley Chibambo, popularly known as King Dandy Crazy. Dandy met his fate on Wednesday morning at the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) after undergoing surgery following a fatal road accident on New Year’s Eve along the Great North Road between Kabwe and Kapiri. Signs, who played for NAPSA Stars, Zesco United, and had international stints at El-Masry in Egypt, Hapoel Ra’anana in Israel, and SQC Binh Dinh FC in Vietnam, is currently a physical trainer at High Flying Nkwazi FC. He wrote an emotional tribute to his late brother, acknowledging the legacy King Dandy Crazy leaves...



