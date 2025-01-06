RED Arrows players have been urged to remain focused, disciplined, and united as they gear up for the second half of the MTN Super League season. The reigning Super League champions, who also hold the ABSA Cup title, are hoping to maintain their dominance by defending both trophies. Speaking at a team bonding workshop held at Fatmols Lodge in Lusaka, Red Arrows vice president Col. Sydney Chikampa highlighted the importance of maintaining focus, unity, and hard work to achieve the team’s objectives for the season. Chikampa urged the players to continue working as a cohesive unit, stressing that success could only be achieved through collective effort and commitment. The workshop, which featured a range of high-profile facilitators, was designed to...



