INTERNATIONAL Master (IM) Kelvin Chumfwa and Woman Candidate Master (WCM) Lubuuto Bwalya have won the 2025 HKS Open Chess Championship after finishing top of their respective categories. Chumfwa, who was playing in the Open Section had an unbeaten run that saw him collect six wins and two stalemates in the eight rounds played between Friday and Sunday. Playing on Board Four in Round One, Chumfwa had an easy game, seeing off Fred Malama to set the pace for a good tournament. In Round Two, he switched boards and pieces but maintained the upper hand, outwitting Chambula Ngomi to top the proceedings with two points. Chumfwa recorded a third straight win when he beat Kennedy Kanyoka in Round Three. The winning...



