FAZ has officially handed over FIFA for Schools footballs to Muchinga Province Education Office, marking a significant milestone in its partnership with the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Sports. The initiative aims to develop grassroots football, enhance physical education, and promote healthy lifestyles among school children. FAZ Muchinga Province Chairperson, Collins Mukwala, led the handover ceremony and introduced three FIFA-trained teachers designated as trainers of trainers. The three teachers will play a crucial role in empowering other educators across the province, ensuring the successful implementation of the FIFA for Schools programme. Accompanying Mukwala were FAZ Youth Representative Israel Sichali and Registrar Alfred Kaira. The delegation emphasised the importance of equipping teachers with the necessary skills and resources to...



