RED Arrows coach Chisi Mbewe says the Airmen are not intimidated to face Kitwe giants Power Dynamos in today’s Week-19 MTN Super League fixture at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka. Following the conclusion of the two-week festive season break, the Super League returns to action today, with the two giants renewing their rivalry in a clash of the titans. Mbewe said he anticipated a very interesting game against Power Dynamos, who are led by one of his mentors, Osward Mutapa, a former Red Arrows technical director. “The game against Power Dynamos is always interesting. Power Dynamos have a very highly tactical coach Osward Mutapa, who is one of my mentors, but nothing scares us about Power Dynamos,” Mbewe said. “We know...