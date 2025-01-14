FORMER Football House chief executive officer Adrian Kashala has accused FAZ of ill-treating former Copper Queens trainer Bruce Mwape. Earlier this month, FAZ announced former Ghana trainer Nora Hauptle as the new Copper Queens coach, marking an end to Mwape’s seven – year stewardship of the team. Mwape is the most successful coach in the history of the women’s game in Zambia having managed four Women Africa Cup of Nations (WAfCON) qualifications, a World Cup qualification and two Olympic Games qualifications. However, FAZ have moved to replace Mwape in preference to Hauptle, who has never hidden her desire to coach the Copper Queens, a team that has two of the world’s most expensive footballers in Rachael Kundananji and Barbra Banda....



