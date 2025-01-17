CHIPOLOPOLO coach Wedson Nyirenda says Group A is one to watch at the 2024 CHAN scheduled to take place in August this year. Following a draw conducted on Wednesday Night in Kenya, Zambia, bronze Medalists at the 2009 CHAN will compete in Group A, which has been dubbed the “Group of Death”. Zambia will join hosts Kenya, two-time CHAN champions Morocco, and DR Congo, the most successful side in CHAN history. Adding to the intensity in Group A is another team representing COSAFA, 2011 CHAN runners-up Angola. Group B serves up an intriguing mix, with Tanzania, Madagascar, Mauritania, Burkina Faso, and dark horses Central African Republic vying for supremacy while in Group C Uganda, Niger, and Guinea prepare for battle...



